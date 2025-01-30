Patricia Hall: Police review cold case 33 years after Pudsey mother-of-two disappeared
Patricia Hall, a 39-year-old mother-of-two from Pudsey disappeared on January 27, 1992, following an argument with her husband, Keith Hall.
Despite extensive investigations, her body was never found, and she remains classified as a missing person.
Keith was later recorded by an undercover officer in a honey trap sting, confessing to killing Patricia.
However, the evidence could never be heard in court as Keith's defence barrister argued that he was not interviewed under caution.
Keith was found not guilty by the jury but the judge of the case made the surprise decision of allowing Keith’s confession to be aired publicly.
As of January 2025, 33 years since the mother-of-two's disappearance, West Yorkshire Police is holding a review into the cold case,in an effort to provide answers to Patricia's family.
Assistant Chief Constable Pat Twiggs, West Yorkshire Police lead for Specialist Crime and Criminal Justice, said: “Our Major Investigation Review Team is currently conducting a ‘cold case’ review into the disappearance of Patricia Hall, which is a process that we carry out periodically as standard procedure for unsolved cases. That review is likely to conclude in the next few months.
“We are maintaining contact with Patricia’s family and doing everything we can to support them and keep them informed, and we would still welcome any new information that could assist in getting her family the answers they need.”
The case has been the subject of media attention, including the Amazon Prime documentary "The Confession," which explores the circumstances surrounding Patricia's disappearance.
Patricia's sister, Christine Weatherhead, continues to seek justice and closure, and has previously expressed hope in interviews a renewed investigation will uncover the truth about her sister's fate.