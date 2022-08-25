Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From a home video of his Star Trek cast members recording funny goodbye messages - such as scrubbing Sir Stewart’s Hollywood Star with a toothbrush - to scripts and personal papers from his days at drama school in the Calder Valley, the archive is a huge collection of memories.

The Yorkshire Post got an exclusive look behind the scenes of the archive, which is kept at the University of Huddersfield’s Heritage Quay site.

Heritage Quay archivist David Smith said: “There’s some personal items as well as memorabilia from his career which he kept. From Patrick Stewart’s private collection you can get a real insight into what went into him and his performances by what he kept.

Archive items of Patrick Stewart at the Heritage Quay, Huddersfield University

“There’s parts from all over the world which were gathered by Patrick which is interesting in itself. The press reviews he kept are really cool too.”

Sir Patrick, who is the Emeritus Chancellor of the University of Huddersfield where he served as Chancellor of the University between 2004 and 2015, donated his revealing personal collection to inspire future generations. The collection pays homage to his humble beginnings as well as career highlights.

“Sir Patrick’s archive is a treasure trove for all fans of his work, whether on the stage or screen,” added Mr Smith. “Whether you’re a dedicated Trekkie, worship the work of the Bard or are just a fan of Patrick in general, the collection is not to be missed.

“There is such a range of material, we are always finding interesting things. One of my favourites is the notebook he kept when he was just starting out in the theatre, but his notes on Shakespeare, his annotated scripts, and other research material all provide insights into his craft you can’t find anywhere else.”

Archive items of Patrick Stewart at the Heritage Quay, Huddersfield University - Sian Astill with display.

While there is only one script on display currently, inside the sealed archive are signed scripts from Sir Stewart’s Star Trek episodes and movie as well as a large amount of material relating to his theatre work, the X-men movie and A Christmas Carol.

Mr Smith said: “The Sir Patrick Stewart Archive contains items and information about a wide range of projects in Sir Patrick's career.

“It’s a fascinating collection of two halves with half being material belonging to the man himself and the other half a collection curated by a Patrick Stewart New York fan club.

“That part of the collection was amassed by the Patrick Stewart Research Library which had been a volunteer, non-profit, fan-run resource that started in 1996. The Library made available unique photographs, unusual theatrical memorabilia, newspaper and magazine articles and more.”

Archive items of Patrick Stewart at theHeritage Quay, Huddersfield University

Sir Patrick himself had donated items to the fan-run Library until the club folded and the items were later purchased back by the 82-year-old actor.

The complete archive spans Sir Patrick’s life from his early days in Yorkshire until the 21st century and contains, amongst other things, annotated scripts, research notes and photographs, as well as Star Trek merchandise, now residing permanently inside Heritage Quay.

David added: “The collection is available in our research room for anyone to come and explore. You don’t need to be studying anything, or work at a university and it’s free to come. Just visit our website and book an appointment.”