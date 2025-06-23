A 42-year-old man who died following a crash in Yorkshire last week has been named by police.

Paul Boulton was riding a blue Suzuki GXSX on Stoneferry Road in Hull when it was involved in a crash with a grey Vauxhall Meriva.

The crash happened at around 10pm on June 19, and Paul was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics.

A statement from Humberside Police said: “Emergency services attended however Paul was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Paul’s family are being supported by specially trained officers at this extremely difficult time.”