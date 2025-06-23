Paul Boulton: Motorcyclist, 42, who died in Yorkshire crash is named by police
Paul Boulton was riding a blue Suzuki GXSX on Stoneferry Road in Hull when it was involved in a crash with a grey Vauxhall Meriva.
The crash happened at around 10pm on June 19, and Paul was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics.
A statement from Humberside Police said: “Emergency services attended however Paul was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“Paul’s family are being supported by specially trained officers at this extremely difficult time.”
The force is continuing to appeal for information relating to the crash. Anyone who can help is asked to contact Humberside Police on 101, quoting incident number 573 of June 19.
