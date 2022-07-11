The Rotherham-born star, pictured, who was part of The Chuckle Brothers with his late brother Barry, will feature on the new series this summer alongside, among others, former Hull City footballer Jimmy Bullard, Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones, McFly singer Danny Jones and former Love Island contestant Faye Winter.

Joining them in the BBC One show is TV presenter Lisa Snowdon, former EastEnders star Cliff Parisi, and star of The Choir Gareth Malone.

During the Covid-19 pandemic Chuckle posted a number of videos on YouTube showing off his culinary talents.

Paul Chuckle will be putting his culinary skills to the test.

Broadcast over six weeks, the celebrities will tackle a series of cookery challenges to follow in the footsteps of reigning champion Leeds’s Kadeena Cox and win the coveted MasterChef title.

This year’s crop of 20 celebrities, joined again by judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, also includes former boxing champion Chris Eubank, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher and actor Ryan Thomas.

Former EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood is also among the contestants, along with former All Saints band member Melanie Blatt, comedian Kae Kurd and RuPaul’s drag race UK star Kitty Scott-Claus.

Also hoping to impress with their culinary skills will also be reality star MoJo, media personality Nancy Dell’Olio and British actress Lesley Joseph – as well as actors Adam Pearson and Clarke Peters.

This year will see the return of challenges Under The Cloche, The Street Food Challenge and Dinner Party Dish.