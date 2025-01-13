Officers have gathered together to pay tribute after the death of PC Rosie Prior.

North Yorkshire Police constable Rosie Prior, 45, was standing on the verge of the A19 at Bagby, near the town of Thirsk, on Saturday morning, after coming across a road collision, when she and two others were struck by a heavy goods vehicle (HGV).

Pc Prior and Ryan Welford, 41, from Knaresborough, who had been involved in the first collision, died at the scene.

A teenage boy who was a passenger in Mr Welford’s car was also struck and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

At the North Yorkshire Police HQ, CC Tim Forber made an address which was followed by a minute’s silence before a reading from the Chaplain, the Reverend Philip Rogerson.

The driver of the HGV, a 65-year-old man from Berwick-upon-Tweed, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation, North Yorkshire Police said.

At 10am on Monday January 13, officers joined together to pay respects to PC Rosie Prior.

“Our thoughts remain with Rosie’s family”, the force said in a social media update.

Speaking on Sunday, David Skaith, mayor of York and North Yorkshire and Jo Coles, deputy mayor of policing, fire and crime, said they were “devastated”.

Their statement read: “Our hearts are broken for them and their families.

“Rosie’s commitment to serving the public, even when off duty, shows she was the very best of us.

“Our thoughts are also with the entire North Yorkshire Police family, who we know will be deeply mourning their colleague.