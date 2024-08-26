Peace and Love and Rock and Roll!
Over 100 members from the Baildon, Bingley and Skipton branches of the choir sang a popular set list which included 'Listen to the Music', the Bellamy Brothers 'Let Your Love Flow', and their debut performance of mashups from The Eurythmics, Bon Jovi, and the Rolling Stones! (Start Me Up/Livin' on a Prayer).
They were thrilled to see the lively audience of family, friends, Baildonites and visitors joining in enthusiastically, led as ever by inspirational MD Chris Kemp.
Comments from choir members included:
Great to catch up with so many ATN Choir friends
A brilliant time!
While audience members commented:
You all sounded better than ever!
A real family atmosphere
Couldn't have had a better start to the weekend!
Juanita and Paul of the Bulls Head offered everyone a warm welcome, drinks of course, and delicious food.
This yearly event is absolutely one of the choir's favourite community gigs, where they first performed in 2016.
It was wonderful to see that choir members and audience had such a joyous, happy time.
If you would like to see the All Together Now Choir perform, their next appearance will be on this coming Sunday, September 1, at the Ilkley bandstand. This will be a community performance, supporting the Moor Time children's charity at their Summer Family Picnic.
