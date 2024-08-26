Peace and Love and Rock and Roll!

Saturday August 24 saw the All Together Now Choir delighted to perform at the very welcoming Bulls Head in Baildon, Shipley. They had the honour of opening Bullfest, for Baildon's amazing Harley Davidson Weekend!

Over 100 members from the Baildon, Bingley and Skipton branches of the choir sang a popular set list which included 'Listen to the Music', the Bellamy Brothers 'Let Your Love Flow', and their debut performance of mashups from The Eurythmics, Bon Jovi, and the Rolling Stones! (Start Me Up/Livin' on a Prayer).

They were thrilled to see the lively audience of family, friends, Baildonites and visitors joining in enthusiastically, led as ever by inspirational MD Chris Kemp.

Comments from choir members included:

A Community Sing!

Great to catch up with so many ATN Choir friends

A brilliant time!

While audience members commented:

You all sounded better than ever!

Chris Kemp and the ATN Choir

A real family atmosphere

Couldn't have had a better start to the weekend!

Juanita and Paul of the Bulls Head offered everyone a warm welcome, drinks of course, and delicious food.

This yearly event is absolutely one of the choir's favourite community gigs, where they first performed in 2016.

It was wonderful to see that choir members and audience had such a joyous, happy time.