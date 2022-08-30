Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Ridout, who was born in Pontefract but now lives in Sheffield, scooped the title at the weekend after beating 11 other strongmen. It was a field featuring plenty of Yorkshire interest, with former Sheffield strongest man Simon Knowles and former Hull strongest man Scott Maw both taking part.

Part of the event, held in Matlock, saw Jake do seven reps of lifting a 120kg log overhead, and pull an eight-tonne tractor 20 metres in just 26 seconds.

The traditional caber toss saw Jake throw the 50kg piece of wood nine-and-a-half metres, and in the stone throw he repeated that distance.

Jake Rideout won the Peak District Highland Games

He said: "I came into this knowing I had the capability to win and where to gain the points, but the Highland Games events are so easy to drop points on or mess up an event due to some of the technicalities and difficulties they pose.

"I was really pleased with the caber toss, know I could have done better on the log press but knew I had scooped top points across the other events to put me in a good lead."