Peak District Highland Games: Yorkshire strongman scoops title
A strongman from Yorkshire has won the battle of the giants at the Peak District Highland Games.
Jake Ridout, who was born in Pontefract but now lives in Sheffield, scooped the title at the weekend after beating 11 other strongmen. It was a field featuring plenty of Yorkshire interest, with former Sheffield strongest man Simon Knowles and former Hull strongest man Scott Maw both taking part.
Part of the event, held in Matlock, saw Jake do seven reps of lifting a 120kg log overhead, and pull an eight-tonne tractor 20 metres in just 26 seconds.
The traditional caber toss saw Jake throw the 50kg piece of wood nine-and-a-half metres, and in the stone throw he repeated that distance.
He said: "I came into this knowing I had the capability to win and where to gain the points, but the Highland Games events are so easy to drop points on or mess up an event due to some of the technicalities and difficulties they pose.
"I was really pleased with the caber toss, know I could have done better on the log press but knew I had scooped top points across the other events to put me in a good lead."
Andrew Picken and Mark Anglesea, co founders of Man Beast strongman events, which is based in Doncaster, said: "This competition grows year on year and with new competitors stepping up to the mark we have had a great battle witnessed by thousands of fans."