Pen-y-Ghent: Man in his 50s dies on Yorkshire fell at the weekend
North Yorkshire Police said the man, who was in his 50s, was taken ill on Saturday (Jun 15), while walking on Pen-y-Ghent, one of the three hills which form the Yorkshire Three Peaks.
The force said the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We were called to the sudden death of a man in his 50s on Pen-y-Ghent on Saturday, June 15.
“His death is not being treated as suspicious and we are assisting in preparing a report for the coroner.”
Pen-y-Ghent is the lowest of Yorkshire’s Three Peaks, at 2,277ft above sea level. It can be found roughly two miles away from Horton-in-Ribblesdale.
The other two hills which make up the Yorkshire Three Peaks are Ingleborough and Whernside.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 12240105772.
