Pen-y-Ghent: Man in his 50s dies on Yorkshire fell at the weekend

Jonathan Pritchard
Published 18th Jun 2024, 08:03 BST
A man has died while walking on a Yorkshire fell this weekend, police have confirmed.

North Yorkshire Police said the man, who was in his 50s, was taken ill on Saturday (Jun 15), while walking on Pen-y-Ghent, one of the three hills which form the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

The force said the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We were called to the sudden death of a man in his 50s on Pen-y-Ghent on Saturday, June 15.

Pen-Y-Ghent Pennine Way YorkshirePen-Y-Ghent Pennine Way Yorkshire
Pen-Y-Ghent Pennine Way Yorkshire

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and we are assisting in preparing a report for the coroner.”

Pen-y-Ghent is the lowest of Yorkshire’s Three Peaks, at 2,277ft above sea level. It can be found roughly two miles away from Horton-in-Ribblesdale.

The other two hills which make up the Yorkshire Three Peaks are Ingleborough and Whernside.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 12240105772.

