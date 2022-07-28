Pensioner, 86, seriously ill after car came off road and crashed into hedge

Roads Policing Officers would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has dashcam footage of the incident on Longdike Lane at about 11.05am on Wednesday, July 27.
It took place after a Honda Jazz car, which was travelling South East, came off the road and drove into a hedge.
Emergency services attended and the 86-year-old male driver was taken to hospital where he is described as being seriously ill.
Anyone who has information about or footage of the crash if asked to contact the Eastern Area Roads Policing Team on 101 or online at www.westyokshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing police log 536 of July 27.