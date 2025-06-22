A pensioner has told how her dream of owning a holiday home has turned into a nightmare because of a council tax blitz on second homes.

Susan Pape, 72, says she now faces making a £60k loss selling her holiday flat in Filey, North Yorks., because the local council has doubled council tax on second homes.

Susan bought her holiday flat, at Royal Crescent Court, with her husband 16 years ago for just under £130,000 after she came into a 'small inheritance'.

A year ago, the couple, who live primarily in Leeds, West Yorks., decided it was time to sell up while they 'still had the energy' to empty the property - but now they've faced a lack of interest from buyers, something Susan blames on the increased council tax burden.

Susan said: "I think for a lot of people like us, it's the final straw really.

"When you start having to go into your savings every month you think, well, if I didn't have the flat we could go and have mini breaks, or use the money for something else like heating our own house in the winter."

Since April, if used as a second home, the one-bed flat incurs a doubled annual council tax bill of £3,234 - on top of the flat's £4,800 per year service charges.

North Yorkshire Council says the double council tax policy is in place to help increase the availability of affordable housing.

Susan says many second home owners no longer feel welcome in the area since the policy change - and she worries for local businesses.

Months after putting her flat on the market, Susan and her husband are struggling to sell the flat, despite slashing the price to just £70,000 - well under what they paid.

Susan said: "We've spent about £15,000 doing it up because it needed complete modernisation, we did that fairly early on.

"It was valued last year at £165,000, and we've just been reducing the price. Then we decided to go up for auction.

"It's been on the auction site since February, and we've had two viewings - that doesn't seem to me that there's a desperate need for property in that area."

Since April, local councils have been allowed to choose to charge up to double council tax on second homes in their area, following a law passed in 2023.

The policy is designed to help first-time buyers get on the market - but Susan says they're not interested.

She added: "First-time buyers, I've spoken to young people in the town, and they say 'sorry, we don't want a first-floor, one bedroom flat.' "They want a house, they want a two-bedroom, three-bedroom house where they can have a family and a dog, and a garden - which is quite understandable."

Susan says she's now considering trying to offload her flat on the local council.

She said: "My next move is to get in touch with the council and say 'look, we're up for sale - why don't you buy it off us and put some people in it?' "If you have actually got a housing waiting list, which they claim they have, you can marry up some of the flats for sale with people looking for property.

"If it's council homes they're short of, then surely over the past few years that's what they should have been building?

"I don't see why people like me have to be penalised for this."

Cllr Gareth Dadd, North Yorkshire Council's deputy leader, said: "As the geographically largest council in England, a lack of affordable housing is one of the biggest challenges we face in North Yorkshire and we're doing all we can to allow people to live in the places that they wish to.

"Introducing the council tax premium is aimed at bringing second homes back into use for local communities.

"We have more than 9,000 people on housing waiting lists in the county and over 8,200 second homes.

"This additional funding will allow us to deliver a range of housing interventions including supporting the delivery of more than 400 new affordable homes over the next four years, in those areas of North Yorkshire where properties are needed the most.

"This is a new policy, but it is one we are totally committed to, and we will be making sure that those homeowners who have to pay the premium actually do so."

A Ministry of Housing spokesperson said: "We are determined to fix the housing crisis we have inherited, and we know that having too many second homes in an area can drive up housing costs for local people and damage public services.