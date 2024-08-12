People in West Yorkshire are invited to step up and Walk for Parkinson’s in September

Parkinson’s UK’s Walk for Parkinson’s is coming to Leeds, West Yorkshire. The charity is calling on local people to lace up and sign up to this fundraising walk that fuels life-changing research. Walk for Parkinson’s is taking place at Temple Newsam on September 22 and is part of the charity's national fundraising series to fund vital research into better treatments and a cure for the condition.

Whether you’re a seasoned walker or looking to take on your first fundraising challenge, Walk for Parkinson’s is suitable for everyone. There are two different routes to choose from; a one-mile walk and a six-mile route. All participants will enjoy the scenic parkland and woods that surround the Tudor-Jacobean house.

Walk for Parkinson’s promises not only steps, but smiles too as walkers will warm up together, walk together, and finish together with other members of the Parkinson’s community. Attendees can grab a drink from our coffee truck and find information and support from Parkinson’s UK’s Leeds support group who regularly meet monthly.

Michelle Broom, 53, from Townville, Castleford is taking part in the eventand was inspired to get involved and fundraise for Parkinson’s UK because she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in November 2023.

Fundraisers taking part in last year’s Walk for Parkinson’s in 2023

Michelle, who is walking with her dad Barry, is calling on others to join her in taking part as this is a chance to stretch those legs, meet people in the Parkinson’s community and contribute to groundbreaking research.

Michelle said:"I'm taking part to raise awareness and funds to help find a cure for Parkinson's, with a goal of raising £250 for Parkinson’s UK. Walking alongside my dad makes this journey even more special for me. I hope to connect with others in my age group and gain a better understanding of what living with Parkinson’s might be like. I want to learn as much as I can from others and get the right support to better prepare for my future. I'm taking part to raise awareness and funds to help find a cure for Parkinson's."

Jacquie McGuire, Community Fundraiser for Yorkshire at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. In Leeds alone there are around 1520 people living with the condition. Every hour, two more people in the UK are diagnosed, meaning 1 in 37 people alive today will be diagnosed with Parkinson's in their lifetime.

“There’s no cure for Parkinson’s. Yet. But if we walk together, we can make a difference to the lives of people with Parkinson’s. We can make breakthroughs and together we can stride towards a cure for the condition.

Michelle Broom from Castleford will be taking part in this year’s Walk for Parkinson’s in Leeds

“Whatever your age or fitness level, we’d love to see you at Temple Newsam, Leeds to Walk for Parkinson’s. It’s time to walk the walk and sign up today!”

Walk for Parkinson’s is sponsored this year by Charco Neurotech. Representatives from the therapeutics company will be present at each walk so all attendees can find out more about its products.

It costs just £12 to sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s (under 18s go free!) and it's suggested you try and raise £50 in sponsorship. All walkers will receive a fundraising pack with tips and advice, sponsorship forms and an exclusive Walk for Parkinson’s t-shirt to wear on the day. As well as walkers, the charity is on the look-out for volunteers to help on the day.

To find out more about Walk for Parkinson’s and to sign up to walk or volunteer visit: parkinsons.org.uk/get-involved/walk-parkinsons or email: [email protected]