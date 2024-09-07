People's Postcode Lottery: Two Yorkshire neighbours scoop more than £400,000 each in big win

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 7th Sep 2024, 07:51 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2024, 07:51 BST
Two lucky Yorkshire neighbours have won more than £400,000 after their postcode was the latest winner in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The two winners from Otley, who want to remain anonymous, learned of their huge win over the phone and are among more than 400 people from the LS21 1 postcode who will be sharing a total of £1m.

The two biggest winners picked up £405,462 after winning with their LS21 1SW postcode, while hundreds of people from the wider LS21 1 postcode will share prizes ranging from £393 to £1,572.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On hearing the incredible news, one of the shocked neighbours said: “No, I can’t believe it, seriously? This is massive, its life changing.”

They added: “Oh my God, I nearly cancelled my ticket.”

Now they have a luxurious treat in mind.

They said: “I asked The Ritz if we could maybe book an afternoon tea or something, but we could even stay there, couldn’t we?”

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson poses with a signature golden envelopePeople's Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson poses with a signature golden envelope
People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson poses with a signature golden envelope | People's Postcode Lottery

On spending their win, they added: “We’ll go out for a meal this weekend and then plan what we’re going to do. It just changes everything. I’m over the moon!”

Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “I hope the two winners are having big celebrations tonight for their massive wins. I’m wishing them a huge heartfelt congratulations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s brilliant that hundreds of their neighbours have also picked up a prize. And thanks to their Millionaire Street win, it means local charities in the area have also benefitted.”

Leeds Women’s Aid will get £100,000 of funding from the lottery as part of the draw.

Samantha Lightfoot, Fundraising and Marketing Director of Leeds Women’s Aid said: "We believe all women and children deserve freedom and support.

“Almost every woman who comes to our refuge has one or more children. Families arrive vulnerable and scared and, in some cases, have very few possessions."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The funding will support various Leeds Women’s Aid projects, including the charity’s brand-new children and young people’s hub at its emergency refuge accommodation. The hub will create a sanctuary for young people to relax, play and socialise, helping their recovery from abuse.

People’s Postcode Lottery players pay £12 a month and how much each player wins depends on how many tickets they buy each month. There are guaranteed winners every day and people play with their postcode and are automatically entered into each draw.

Related topics:OtleyLeedsMoneyPeople's Postcode Lottery

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice