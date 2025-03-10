A scared parrot which went missing after being spooked by a flock of seagulls has been reunited with its owner.

Alby a one year old galah, also known as a pink and grey cockatoo, vanished from the home of owners Donna Garey, a professional singer, and her husband Michael, 52.

The bird fell from its perch near an open window after being mobbed by noisey gulls and vanished.

Alby was found over 20 miles away in a woodland in Lancaster by a walker, and was returned to a relived Donna.

She said: "He is a talker and after I held him, the first thing he said was 'giz a kiss'."

Alby often files around Donna's living room, and perches on the lounge window ledge, but this time he lost his balance and fell.

Donna said: "I saw him fall from the window and I was out the front door straight away, but he was nowhere to be seen. I was absolutely distraught acting like an absolute manic searching for him."

Donna believes the seagulls which linger around their street spooked Alby leading him to take off. This was the first time Alby had ever flown away.

The mother-of-four said: "We were worried that the seagulls outside their home may swoop in and attack him."

Donna then spent the evening frantically trying to find him with her 12-year-old son Max, becoming increasingly desperate. Donna even left messages on a handful of local Facebook group chats but despite hundreds of kind messages, there were no sightings.

Then the next day she received a call from Lancaster, over 20 miles away from her house in Thornton, West Yorkshire.

Donna said: "I couldn't believe it when I got the message, I was so relieved. A man had found him on the ground, in a wooded area of Williamson Park. Alby was wet with the rain and really cold, and the man kindly lifted him up and took him to the park office.”

The woman in the park office then googled 'lost galas' and Donna's and number came up on Facebook.

The woman was able to get the bird on screen with FaceTime allowing Donna to see him and she recognised him straightaway - especially with the ring on his leg.

She wasted no time in driving to Lancaster to pick him up with Max.