Police have named a man who has died after being hit by a car in Brighouse.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Peter Kennedy, who was 71 and from Huddersfield died on Tuesday 6 December) after suffering injuries in a collision with a silver Alfa Romeo on Huddersfield Road.

“Peter was a pedestrian in the collision, which happened near to the junction of Woodhouse Lane at around 8.55pm on Saturday, 3 December.

“The driver of the Alfa Romeo remained at the scene and was interviewed by officers.”

Peter Kennedy, 71

Peter’s family have also issued a tribute: “Pete was one of life’s characters. He was very well known in Huddersfield amateur rugby league circles and was a stalwart of Deighton Woolpack Club.

“He always had a smile and stories for many people and was a much-loved husband, dad, father-in-law and grandad, as well as a friend to many. He will be sadly missed.”

