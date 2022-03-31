Peter White: Concern for missing Yorkshire builder, 64, as police release video of last known sighting

Peter White, 64, who owns his own building firm, was last seen in Hull on Monday March 28.

He is believed to have headed to the Humber Bridge in the direction of Barton-upon-Humber and was carrying a large backpack and was captured on CCTV at 12.30pm on the day he disappeared.

Humberside Police said: "We are releasing this footage today and asking anyone who has seen him to please get in touch.

Peter White

"To assist us in finding him we are trying to build a bigger picture and are keen to speak to anyone that has spoken to him recently, including anyone who may have employed him to carry out building work.