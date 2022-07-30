Philip Towers was in the Unicorn Hotel, a Wetherspoons pub on Ripon Market Place, until 11pm on Friday evening and has not been seen since.
North Yorkshire Police said:"Officers are extremely concerned for his welfare. He is around 5ft 6 in height with a bald head and short, grey goatee beard. He is believed to be wearing khaki cargo trousers, a light green/beige t-shirt with a black image on the front, brown leather shoes and a jumper (or possibly fleece) tied around his shoulders.
"He was seen leaving the hotel and turning immediately left towards Duck Hill and Kirkgate.
"Call 999 for an immediate sighting or 101 with any other information which could help to locate Philip."