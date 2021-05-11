The White Tailed Eagle is believed to have travelled from Norfolk where it had been seen previously.

The bird is a very large species of sea eagle widely distributed across temperate Eurasia.

The white-tailed eagle is the largest UK bird of prey.

cc John Cooper

It has brown body plumage with a conspicuously pale head and neck which can be almost white in older birds, and the tail feathers of adults are white.

In flight it has massive long, broad wings with 'fingered' ends.

Its head protrudes and it has a short, wedge-shaped tail.

There are only around 150 pairs in the UK according to the RSPB.

John William Cooper spotted the bird above Rodley nature reserve in Leeds and captured the stunning shots.

He told the YEP: "Many years ago it was said to look like a 'Sack of coal with two doors strapped to it'.

"The bird was spotted last week in Norfolk too.