Photographs of former selves in old biscuit tins - these are proper social history

They’re in the bottom of that box with the Christmas cards the kids made for you when they were little or they’re somewhere in the haunted wing of the loft. Let’s get them out and look at them, shall we? Let’s open them and gaze into the past, the monochrome past, the mysterious and unfathomable past.

I’m referring, of course, to those biscuit tins and toffee tins of old photographs that people my age keep stashed around the house and which we occasionally dip into like we are exploring a street where our ancestors used to live, or a room in our minds that we thought was locked forever. This is history, proper social history; those toffs in their big houses commissioned the fashionable artists of the day to paint their portrait while families like ours grinned at a lens, watching the birdie a little awkwardly. Or maybe we never knew the camera was there and we were captured as we really were, in all our glorious humanity.

Here's a tin, an old shortbread tin with a picture of a scene from the borders of Scotland on the lid; there’s a cottage, and a stream, and some impossibly beautiful hills under an impossibly beautiful sky. Let’s lift the lid and scatter these pictures across the table, shall we?

The photographs are spread out like playing cards at a casino; some are in a line as though they are stepping stones across a river, and indeed in many ways that’s what they are: stepping stones to a former self, to a family packed with former selves, some still with us, some far away.

Here's one of somebody standing beside a car, laughing their head off. It’s me, aged about six, dressed in a sensible overcoat with a belt. My mouth is open wide and I can hear the laughter across all the distant decades. I remember that sensible overcoat and that belt with a vividness that almost makes me weep. My dad is standing beside me and he is laughing too. My dad is long gone and the joke that made us both laugh is long gone too, but there we are, our younger selves laughing our heads off in a shared past captured (probably) by my Uncle Charlie with the camera that was his pride and joy. I turn the photo over to see if anyone has written on the back where and when it was taken, and of course they haven’t, so it could have been anywhere.

Still, at least I knew who the people on the picture were, but like every family tin of old photos, ours are dotted with images of people we just don’t recognise; anonymous figures from years ago, staring straight at the camera with a cheeky grin or a faraway look. And the look is so faraway that the names are far away too.

Here's one: a man in a flat cap standing on a path in a neat and well-trimmed garden that could have been my aforementioned Uncle Charlie’s down North Street, but it’s not Uncle Charlie. This chap is short and rotund and he’s smartly dressed in a suit and tie. He’s not smiling and he gives off a serious air, like a newsreader on a day of bad headlines. And of course there’s nothing written on the back because there never is.