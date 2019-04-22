Photos show crowd chaos in Whitby on busiest weekend of the year

Whitby has experienced what could be one of the busiest Easter weekends in the town's history - as these photos show.

Visitor Ste Attwood snapped huge crowds crossing the Swing Bridge on Easter Sunday.

Crowds crossing the Swing Bridge in record-breaking Easter temperatures

One woman described the situation as 'horrendous - especially in the heat' while others said it was the busiest they had ever seen Whitby.

Other tourists said that the park and ride car park was already full by 11am while roads in the town centre were clogged with traffic.

Last week, a Sykes Holiday Cottages survey named Whitby as the UK's best destination for a 'staycation' holiday.

The crowds descended just a week after the annual Whitby Goth Weekend, which is usually one of the busiest dates in the town's calendar - but which was surpassed this year by the volume of Easter visitors.