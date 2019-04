It was the traditional Whitby Goth Weekend - an event which has come under threat after the creation of a rival festival called Tomorrow's Ghosts, which will take place in former WGW venue Whitby Pavilion just two weeks later. Both events will also have competing autumn dates - meaning Whitby will host four goth culture festivals in 2019 alone.

1. Whitby Goth Weekend - April 2019 A goth couple enjoy the attention of passers-by pa Buy a Photo

2. Whitby Goth Weekend - April 2019 Goths parade through Whitby in their costumes pa Buy a Photo

3. Whitby Goth Weekend - April 2019 Two women appear to be inadvertently recreating a scene from a period drama on Whitby's quaint streets pa Buy a Photo

4. Whitby Goth Weekend - April 2019 Goths enjoy the walk up to Whitby Abbey pa Buy a Photo

View more