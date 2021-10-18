PICTURE SPECIAL: Italian Job Mini convoy at Halifax's Piece Hall

The event - the finale of the four-day Italian Job-inspired 'Yorkshire Job' - included an appearance by Emmerdale star Liam Fox, who plays mechanic Dan Spencer. Money raised will go to children's charity Buttle UK to help youngsters struggling after being hit by the pandemic.
1. PICTURE SPECIAL: Italian Job Mini convey at Halifax's Piece Hall
Enthusiasts brought their cars to join the rally
