The blaze started across the border in North Nottinghamshire, at an isolated location in Ranskill at around 10.30am on Friday (Aug 5).

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said two people who were staying at the site had been treated for smoke inhalation.

They had also issued a warning for people to stay away from the scene, after reporting “crowds” had gathered to watch the inferno.

Shocking images show the scale of the blaze

Shocking photos taken at the site showed fire teams trying to control the intense blaze, which could be seen from the A1(M) road in South Yorkshire.

A spokesperson from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 10.23am to a fire on an industrial site in Ranskill.

"Around 1000 tyres are on fire and a large black smoke plume can be seen from surrounding areas.

“Crews continue to tackle the fire in Ranskill. We are being assisted by Derbyshire, South Yorkshire, and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Services.

The smoke could be seen for miles, from the A1(M) in South Yorkshire

“Two people who were staying on site are being treated by EMAS for smoke inhalation.

“There have been reports of a number of people gathering at the scene, please stay aware from the area and allow our crews to resolve this incident safely.”