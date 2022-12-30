Plan to build 15m mast in Yorkshire village refused over 'unacceptable harm'

Planners believe a 15-metre high 5G mast would create “unacceptable harm” to a village.

Bradford Council has refused a planning application to erect a mast, and install associated cabinets, on Lingfield Road in Wilsden. CK Hutchison Networks had argued that there was a coverage gap in Wilsden, and the new mast was needed to provide the needed signal for users. The company said the mast would “assimilate well” into the surrounding street scene.

The proposal had also divided opinion among residents. Four people had written to the council in support of the plans, agreeing that better coverage was needed in the village. But 32 people objected to the mast, saying it would be out of place in the chosen location, and a “complete eyesore” in the village.

Planning officers agreed with objectors, saying: “The proposed development will be highly visible given its prominent siting along the highway edge. The 15-metre mast and various associated cabinets and equipment would appear visually intrusive and would be substantially higher than the existing man-made features in the vicinity.

Lingfield Road in Wilsden

