Bridlington Links Golf and Leisure Estate Ltd (Pure Leisure) are seeking outline planning permission to build the hotel and 95-space car park just south of the demolished Danes Dyke Farm on The Links golf course, near Sewerby Hall.

The site has an 18-hole golf course, clubhouse and leisure complex as well as 93 holiday lodges, while plans were recently approved for 63 more.

TAs well as weekend golfing breaks and holidays, it will be used by people going to weddings and social events at the clubhouse.

Artist's impression of the hotel

Initial objections from Historic England and Natural England have been overcome, the latter subject to "appropriate mitigation", a report to councillors says.

Bridlington and District Civic Society is objecting, saying the development is out of scale with the landscape and will put more pressure on wildlife on the Heritage Coast, which is already affected by the expansion of holiday parks.

The society said the large car park will also be "very dominant" and there is "little suggestion" it will be screened or softened by landscaping.

Their objection adds: "Much of the scenery around Bridlington is viewed over large expanses of tarmac when vacant, or tin roofs when occupied.

The applicants say the new hotel near Sewerby won't be visible to walkers on the nearby public footpath

"The building by its very size obtrudes onto the landscape and will be highly visible by users of the bridleway and the footpath from Sewerby to Dane Dyke and beyond."

But officers at East Riding Council are recommending approval of the application at a meeting on April 28, subject to a legal agreement being signed, which will see the owners pay £20 per room to the European Marine Site Management Group, which is managed by the council.

They say although local planning policies seek to preserve the "undeveloped" nature of the heritage coast, that has been undermined by the golf course.