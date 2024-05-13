Plans for drive-thru coffee shop and restaurant in Yorkshire town could create 50 jobs

One of the UK's leading motorway service operators says plans for "significant investment" at a service station in Yorkshire could create around 50 jobs.

Welcome Break has submitted proposals for a drive thru coffee shop and restaurant next to Howden (Applegreen) Services on the A614 Boothferry Road, knocking down the empty Brian Leighton car dealership next door.

The petrol station has a drive thru Greggs and HGV refuelling facilities. A planning statement states: "The facilities as existing do not provide the level of provision that could be reasonably expected from a modern roadside services in the extensive experience of the applicant.

"Welcome Break Ltd are committed to a significant investment to improve the existing operation at the site."

It says the old dealership is "in a tired state and does not contribute economically or visually to the site". The development would include 46 carparking spaces, and two EV charging points.

The application claims it "will not have any perceptible impact on the vitality and viability" on Howden town centre, nearby. It adds that it “will result in economic benefits via the creation of in the region of 50 new jobs at the site".

Welcome Break runs 44 service areas and 31 hotels in the UK. As well as fuel it hosts food and retail brands including Waitrose, Starbucks, KFC, and Burger King.

