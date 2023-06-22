Plans for eco-home in Yorkshire countryside are rejected because the site is part of the Green Belt

A net zero eco home is very high quality – but not exceptional enough for it to be given planning permission.

Mr and Mrs Sawrij’s plans to build the detached house at land south of Travellers Cottages, Steep Lane, Sowerby Bridge, were rejected by Calderdale planning councillors.

Ultimately, the decision hinged on whether or not councillors felt the planned design was exceptional enough to meet special circumstances criteria by which a building like this might be allowed in the green belt.

If permitted it would have been built on land opposite the former Travellers Rest pub.

Steep Lane, Sowerby Bridge

Four letters of objection, arguing the site is in the green belt, that the building would not be in keeping with the area and expressing concerns about water supply, were received.

However 14 letters of support said it would be an asset to the area, and was designed to a very high standard, carbon net zero

One said: “To have a true net zero property in the area would be fantastic and very exciting to see.”

But in terms of whether it was fantastic enough, planning officers said, when asking themselves, and despite weight given to high quality design and net zero rating, whether these circumstances outweighed a harmful impact on the green belt, “in this case, we don’t think they do,” they told councillors.

Councillors heard a similar size and spec home had been given permission at Soyland, which is also in the Sowerby Bridge area.

But officers said that how a home fitted in with the landscape was important context.

One said: “Officers felt here that though it is a very good design it is not considered in the landscape context to be an exceptional design.”

Objectors made similar points, although the council’s Cabinet member for Climate Action, Active Travel and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, spoke in support of the application.

Where moving towards net zero homes was concerned, “we should be making those leaps now ” not waiting for national requirements to catch up, said Coun Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot).

How the building would be seen was subjective, he said.

Agents for the applicants said the design by an award-winning architect had been supported and encouraged by the independent Design Review Panel, which works with local authorities – the panel thought it did meet “outstanding” criteria, they said.

Answering queries over water supply the home would have its own borehole built which would be much deeper and would not affect anyone else’s supply.

And there was a default position that at the applicant’s expense, the new home could connect to the mains 300 metres away, said the agents.