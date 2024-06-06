Plans lodged to rebuild ‘not fit for purpose’ RSPCA animal shelter facing ‘closure risk’

An animal shelter in York could be torn down and replaced to make sure it continues to operate under plans lodged with the council.

Plans from the RSPCA lodged with York Council would see the existing shelter buildings, in Landing Lane, demolished and rebuilt with new ones to comply with licensing requirements. The charity’s application stated the current shelter buildings were no longer fit for purpose, with more space needed to make it comply with legal standards.

The shelter’s cold store and inspector’s office, two catteries, three dog units, small animal unit and puppy unit would also be knocked down if the plans are approved. Its main building, which houses a reception, offices and on-site accommodation, would be left standing. The plans propose building a new 33-unit dog kennel along with a six-unit building for puppies.

There would also be 110sqm vet building, a 24-unit cattery, two aviaries, a six-unit isolation building, a new reception and small animal building. The new complex would cover a total area of 1,865sqm, compared to the current site’s 1,220sqm. Plans stated that the RSPCA had considered moving the facility to another site.

But the five alternatives looked at were considered unsuitable because they were in the green belt and some were in areas deemed at risk of flooding.

The current site has been home to an RSPCA shelter for around 40 years. Plans stated its location off Water End near the A59 meant it was easily reachable and has ready access to veterinary care. They added the approval of the application would allow the charity to continue its work in more suitable buildings.

Plans stated: “The site remains at risk of closure if the licensing standards are not met and the provision of additional space will allow the RSPCA to meet these standards.”