Plans submitted for new Lidl foodstore in fast growing East Yorkshire town

The property - Half Acres - will be demolished to make way for the new supermarket which will have 120 car parking spaces and two rapid EV charging spaces.

Thousands of leaflets went out in September to homes and businesses in Elloughton-cum- Brough and the surrounding area setting out the plans for the 2.7 acre site, which is part of Lidl' s £1.3bn expansion programme.

It will have a gross external area of 2,140 sqm, a net sales area of 1,267 sqm and vehicles will get onto the site from Welton Road.

The site of the proposed new store in Brough

Documents state that while a majority of respondents support the principle of improving food shopping provision in Brough, there are "reservations" because of the extra traffic it will generate, impact on neighbours and loss of trees. There's also concern that it will increase the risk of flooding.

A transport plan submitted as part of the application claims there is adequate capacity in the local road network to accomodate an increase in traffic.

A 2.6m acoustic barrier will be provided around the plant compound and delivery hours restricted to daytime only.

The plans state mature trees will be kept where possible and there will be significant landscape buffers on the northern and western boundaries.

Artist's impression of the new store

Typical Lidl stores create up to 40 jobs. Brough has a Morrisons on Welton Road.

Documents state: "Overall, Elloughton-cum-Brough District Centre is performing well, with a pleasant shopping environment and no vacant units, demonstrating the ongoing strength and popularity of the centre in the face of trading restrictions associated with Covid-19 over the last year and a half.

"However, whilst there is a Morrisons supermarket, which is trading very strongly, achieving a turnover significantly in excess of the company average, there is only a limited number and choice of retailers which – aside from Morrisons – are focused on meeting only day to day needs on Welton Road."

A new Aldi foodstore is due to open in early 2022 on the former BAE site.