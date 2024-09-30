Plans submitted for new roundabout and link road off the A1079 at Pocklington

Plans have been submitted for a new roundabout and link road off the A1079 as hundreds of new homes go up on the outskirts of Pocklington.

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes started building houses in January off The Balk a mile from the fast-growing town. The David Wilson Homes development, Wolds View, is advertising two, three and four-bedroomed homes for £168,000 to £559,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Documents submitted to East Riding Council (ERC) say the three-arm roundabout will connect the A1079 with The Balk, providing a "safer and more accessible route" to the town. The existing junction of the A1079 with The Balk will close.

It comes three years after a planning inspector upheld an appeal by developers Gladman Developments Ltd against the council, which had refused permission for the 380 homes off The Balk and another 150at Swanland. Both greenfield sites were outside council development limits and there were concerns about piling more traffic on local roads and pressure on services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0956.JPG

In December 2021 the council lost a High Court challenge, with the judge backing inspector Claire Searson’s decision. Ms Searson found Pocklington was “already in excess of its housing requirement, against a wider district-wide under delivery”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the extra 380 off The Balk, a total 2,019 homes would be built within the Local Plan period - 60 per cent over what was required.

However, significantly, at the time ERC could not demonstrate a five-year housing land supply, tilting the balance in favour of the developers. Ms Searson said the road and roundabout “would not only provide mitigation to the additional flows created by the development, but would also help to address current capacity issues”.