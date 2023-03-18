Hopes of expanding the use of a protected wharf in Leeds to take thousands of tonnes of aggregates carried on barges into the city have been dashed.

Aggregate firm AC Marine which had ambitious plans for a "virtual quarry" in the centre of Leeds at Knostrop Wharf said their plans were "dead in the water" because of the Canal & River Trust's decision not to alter leases.

The company had waited 18 months to find out whether they would have room to expand - only to be told that a waste collection firm Lili Waste would continue to occupy crucial space on the canalside to store bins.

It's the latest blow for a sector which had high hopes when in 2020 John Branford landed a 350-tonne load of grit sand at the “sliver” of wharfside they are allowed to use at Knostrop - the first time in 19 years.

Knostrop Wahrf showing the tiny area allocated to AC Marine. To the left is the area leased to Lili Waste which is used to store bins

Since then there has been only 40 trips into Leeds from Hull, with Mr Branford facing numerous obstacles - including CRT closing the canal for nine months to repair a breach and long delays over alleged "fish kills" for which he got no compensation.

AC Marine had signed a contract with Breedons to bring in the aggregates landed in Hull via the Aire and Calder. Once in Leeds Breedons has a concrete plant just a mile away.

Tom Griffiths, area general manager east for Breedons, said it could take 520 HGV journeys a year off the M62. He said: "From our perspective it improves our sustainability credentials and it solves a stock problem at one of our quarries at North Cave, where we have started to run short of reserves of sand and gravel."

Andy Collins of AC Marine, said: "It has killed the project dead in the water.

An overview of Knostrop Wharf, showing space occupied by Lili Waste and the "sliver" allocated to AC Marine

"One of the things we were looking at was doing backloads of refuse derived fuel which goes out of Albert Dock in Hull to Norway or Sweden. We need to scale up the operation to keep the costs down. What is worrying is that CRT have their own agenda - that is patently obvious."

AC Marine had offered to demolish some disused office buildings near the entrance so Lili Waste could relocate. However CRT told them the area wasn't “suitable” for Lili Waste and the firm “confirmed their wish to remain at the premises”.

Marine logistics consultant Maik Brown said Leeds Council were in support of canal freight and also using marine aggregates – which are dredged from the North Sea - as a solution to their mineral shortages.

The 200m wharf which was built in 1959 as British Waterways' Leeds Depot was "perfect for AC Marine".

Mr Brown said CRT had flatly refused permission to use the wharf back in 2018/19. Lili Waste agreed to give up a small portion of their area, but it took further legal pressure and exposure in the media to get CRT to allow them to use the space.

He said: "This action by CRT is absolutely ridiculous. It's stopping a wharf user like ourselves from using the wharf and giving the space over to a company who just store bins there."

CRT said: “The Trust is supportive of water-borne freight and the environmental benefits that it brings.

“To fully embrace the opportunity for a long-term sustainable freight use of the region’s waterways, there is a requirement for considerable public sector investment to upgrade infrastructure such as locks and bridges, to continue a programme of dredging and to also deliver the development of a purpose-built freight wharf near to Leeds at Stourton.

"It is our aspiration that a new Leeds Inland Port at Stourton might be realised and the Trust has been working with AC Marine Aggregates and other parties to try to progress a viable proposal for the site.

“Whilst pursuing the local and national government support required to deliver a purpose-built wharf at Stourton, we brokered an agreement with an existing business tenant at Knostrop to make room for AC Marine Aggregates.

"And since September 2020, part of the site has been used to import marine dredged aggregates into Leeds.

“We know that AC Marine Aggregates would like to occupy more space at Knostrop and we continue to do what we can to try to support, whilst sustaining the other businesses and jobs that the site currently hosts.”