Plans to turn pub in heart of Yorkshire city into 29 bedsits is a 'betrayal'

Allowing a Hull pub to be divided up into 29 bedsits would be a “betrayal of the council’s oft stated aim of promoting art and culture” according to an objector.

The New Clarence, on Charles Street, shut in June. At the time its landlord blamed rising costs, staff shortages and falling custom.

The three-storey building, close to Hull New Theatre, is in the Georgian New Town conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull Civic Society say they’d much rather see it divided into self-contained flats, than become a “house in multiple occupation” where people tend to stay short term and “rarely identify with the area”.

The New Clarence on the corner of Charles Street and John Street in Hull

The plans have sparked 26 objections from people concerned there are already too many HMOs and flats in the city centre which needs “good pubs and attractions to keep it alive”.

They said the New Clarence was a “great local community pub ”, big enough to host large groups and which had hosted choir practices, local history nights, science talks and chess club meetings.

One objector said six years after the year-long arts programme, Hull City of Culture 2017 , the council shouldn't renege on its promise of a "continuing legacy of culture".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicant Kingston Apartments (Yorkshire) Ltd said the pub had been trading poorly and housing was the most viable option to secure its long term future. External alterations would be kept to a minimu m.

The company has already converted the Yorkshireman and Holderness Hotel pubs into “high quality” housing. The former is let to a firm which supplies locum doctors and nurses, while the latter is let to local charity HEY Mind. They said: “ O ur intention to invest and enhance the exterior of the building to add to the traditional character of the area”.