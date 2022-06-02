Play brings story of Beverley's best artists Fred and Mary Elwell to life for festival

It tells the story behind the paintings, shedding light on the lives and work of Beverley’s best-known artists.

The play Paint the Town Fred had a sell out run in April and now it is returning to the town’s East Riding Theatre alongside a festival of Elwell-themed events.

Creative duo Fred and Mary Elwell lived fascinating lives, travelling around Yorkshire, London and Europe and both exhibiting at the Royal Academy as well as other galleries.

Performance: Hannah Levy in character in the play as Mary Elwell. Photo: Tristan Tappin.

They were accomplished artists in the early 20th century, but while Fred is remembered as a best loved son, Mary is often overshadowed in history.

The project was originally developed through conversations with Helena Cox, the former curator of the Beverley Art Gallery, which has an unrivalled collection of works by the Elwells.

Gordon then worked closely with Wendy Loncaster, the leading authority on the Elwells as well as Val Wise who has also written a biography about Fred Elwell.

After seeing the performance twice during its first run, Wendy says: “The play has shone a glowing light upon the Elwells, as real people, bringing our artists, Fred and Mary, very much to the fore.

“At the same time, Paint the Town Fred is drama at its best: it draws our attention.

“There is wit, dramatic contrast, surprise and aplomb, from the very start.”

The Elwells, both born in the 1870s, had lived a “bohemian” lifestyle in Edwardian society in their prime.

Fred, who had been trained with some of the greats of Paris at the Antwerp Academy and then Académie Julian, was seen as more of a traditionalist in his art style.

It is pleasing for Gordon that people have not only enjoyed the play, but have learnt from it too.

“We have had some fantastic feedback and I have been really very encouraged by the warm words that people have had for the production.

“People have stopped me to say how much they enjoyed the performance and how much they learned too.

“It’s great to be able to work with material about real life events and it was very inspiring to get behind the scenes at the Beverley Art Gallery to see the Elwell paintings,” Gordon says.

“The story of the Elwells is a great local story for the East Riding.

“Many people know about Fred and his work, but not as many are aware of Mary, or that she was also a successful artist.

“This play looks at their colourful background and relationships, their adventures and their travels.

“We see the legacy of their professional relationship as we tell the story of the people behind their paintings.”

The play will return to the East Riding Theatre in Beverley from June 9 to 11, with Hannah Levy as Mary Elwell and Michael Kinsey as Fred Elwell.

It will sit alongside a series of other events including a question and answer session with the cast and a talk by Wendy.

On June 8, there will also be a tour event at Beverley Art Gallery, where paintings by Fred and Mary Elwell are on display.

Workshops will run one June 10 and 11, giving people the opportunity to reproduce one of Mary Elwell’s most popular paintings - At The Mirror - and also exploring how to paint Beverley Minster in the style of Fred Elwell.