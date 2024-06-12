Plot of land which includes empty church set to go under the hammer at Yorkshire property auction

A plot of land that includes an empty church will go under the hammer at a property auction next week.

The Church of Christ the King, between the Leeds Liverpool Canal and Bradford Road in Sandbeds, has been empty since 2006 – when it shut as part of a wave of Catholic Church closures.

Last year a planning application to demolish the church and build 13 houses on the site was submitted to Bradford Council by Chris Phillips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those plans, which included a mix of five bed, four bed, three bed and two bed houses, were approved last month.

Christ The King Church Site

The plot of land, including the church, has now been included in an online property auction being held by Pugh on Tuesday.

The land has a guide price of £700,000.

The auction listing highlights the site is a short distance from Bingley, and points out that planning for a residential development has recently been approved.

It adds: “A disused church currently occupies the site and will require demolition to make way for the street.”