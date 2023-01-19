Plymouth Brethren given permission for new meeting hall near South Cave in East Yorkshire

East Riding councillors have approved plans for a meeting hall for a group of Plymouth Brethren in the countryside near South Cave.

The church, which has another hall at Hessle, near Hull, was founded in 1827. Also known as the Exclusive Brethren, it describes itself as a “mainstream” Christian church, with more than 300 assemblies in 18 countries. Members “live, work and pray as ‘Brethren’ – a community of families held together by their common Christian belief.”

The committee heard from trustee and member of the congregation John Lant who said they meet early on Sunday to observe the Lord’s Supper, and once a week for prayer.

There had been concerns from a neighbour about potential disturbance from the hall and car park, west of Drewton Paddock. Mr Lant said despite their long history in the area, there had been no records of any such issues at their churches and they’d “opened dialogue” with the neighbour.

Officers who recommended approval said the hall would look like a “small agricultural shed”. Coun Charlie Bayram said the site once accomodated a pet food distributor and a hairdresser’s . He said: “I can’t see any problem with it.”