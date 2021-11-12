Pocklingtom mayor set to host Christmas charity quiz and raffle night in support of his chosen causes

The Mayor of Pocklington Richard Bryon is organising a Christmas charity quiz and raffle night.

Pocklington Mayor Richard Bryon.

The event, which will be held at the United Services Club on Waterloo Square, will take place on Friday, December 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the fundraising evening cost £5 per person and will include a buffet supper.

Teams wishing to enter the quiz should be no larger than six members.

The quiz is raising money for the mayor’s chosen charities Marie Curie and Pocklington Friends of St Leonard’s Hospice.

People can contact Mr Bryon via email at [email protected] to reserve places for themselves and their team.

