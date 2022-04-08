Pocklington actor Aaron’s golden arrival with Fronts of War film

Pocklington actor Aaron Fraiser in a behind-the-scenes photograph during The Fronts of War production. Photo courtesy of James Valls/CEMA History

Aaron Fraiser, who graduated from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) with a first class degree in acting, played the role of Private William Mawlbury in the short film ‘The Fronts of War’.

The production was filmed in Kent in May 2021 and Aaron was nominated for the Golden Actor award at the Golden Short Film Festival in Rome.

The production, directed by fellow UCLan graduate Thomas Gardner, has gone on to win more than 10 international film awards including Best Short Film in Japan, Italy, The Netherlands, England and India.

In the film, an officer discovers one of his fellow soldiers is concealing a secret from him which could cause damage to his marriage.

He then has to make a decision on who his real enemy is.

Mr Gardner said: “I’ve known Aaron ever since our time together at university and I could not imagine anyone playing this role.

“He was born to play it.

“He approached it with great enthusiasm and professionalism which he has always displayed.

“It was an incredible privilege to have him in the film and I very much look forward to continuing working with him in the future.”

The short film is available to view on YouTube now.

Go to https://youtu.be/hT0TF6EZWX8 for the premiere and https://youtu.be/suVTjCtRjfM to see the official trailer.