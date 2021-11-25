Pocklington and Derwent Lions groups set to spread festive cheer with Santa tours

Pocklington and District Lions will be out and about with their Santas across the area.

Santa will be visiting the following areas along with the Lions volunteers:

Market Weighton – Thursday, December 2 (with grotto at the town hall as part of the switch-on event), Thursday, December 9 and Thursday, December 16

Pocklington area – Monday, December 6, Wednesday, December 8, Monday, December 20 and Wednesday, December 22

Derwent Lions will be out and about around the villages with their Santas across the area.

Barmby Moor – Friday, December 10

Wilberfoss – Wednesday, December 15

Santa will be at the Tesco store in Market Weighton on Saturday, December 5 and Saturday, December 19 as Lions members hold collection bucket.

He will also be at The Mile Farm Shop on Saturday, December 11 and Saturday, December 18 between 10am and 4pm (booking for the 10-minute slot needed).

The grand tour will end with a route olong The Mile, Bishop Wilton and Fangfoss on Thursday, December 23.

Lions Club presidents Graham West said: “Rudolph and Santa are out again this year helping PDLC raise money for local charities.

“Please look out for the bright lights and the sound of Christmas music coming down your street.”

Go to the Pocklington Lions Facebook page (www.facebook.com/pocklingtondistrictlions ) for more information.

There will be a special tea with Santa on Sunday, December 12 at Pocklington Cricket Club from 3.30pm.

Go to https://buytickets.at/pocklingtondistrictlionsclub/593653 to buy tickets.

Meanwhile, the Derwent Lions Rocking Rudolph sleigh will be also be visiting villages across this area, starting next week.

The group will be touring around the area throughout Decmber while members collect funds for charities.

Santa will be visiting the following villages:

Dunnington – Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5 from 5.30pm

Melbourne – Thursday, December 9 from 6.30pm

Wheldrake – Saturday, December 11 from 5.30pm

Wheldrake/Thorganby – Sunday, December 12 from 5.30pm

Newton/Sutton – Tuesday, December 14 from 6.30pm

Seaton Ross/Storwood – Wednesday, December 15 from 6.30pm

Stamford Bridge – Friday, December 17 from 6.30pm and Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19 from 5.30pm

Stamford Bridge/Cattons – Monday, December 20 from 6.30pm

Elvington – Wednesday, December 22 from 6.30pm

These routes may be disrupted due to Covid-19 and the weather. People can track Santa at derwent.lionsclub.co/rocking-rudolph.

Just click ‘Find Santa’ (subject to network availability).

If you would like to help with the Lions collections go to www.facebook.com/DerwentLions for more information.

Derwent Lions members are aiming to collect and recycle natural Christmas trees on the weekend of January 8/9 2022

The scheme, which will raise funds for St Leonard’s Hospice, is currently as follows:

Escrick/Wheldrake/Dunnington – January 8

Elvington/Sutton on Derwent/Newton on Derwent/Stamford Bridge – January 9

People can book their tree for collection in advance via the just-helping.org.uk website

A spokesman said: “We will use our best endeavours to collect your tree on the date specified, but reserve the right to rearrange or even cancel these arrangements if Government policy or unforeseen local circumstance dictate.