Pocklington band The Tribute Tradesmen praise supporters following generous Cash for Kids donations

Andy Hayward and Richard Cole, The Tribute Tradesmen, raised £1,785 for the Cash for Kids campaign.

Andy Hayward and Richard Cole, who make up the band, covered ‘Do they know it’s Christmas?’ with local musicians and singers to support Cash for Kids via a crowdfunding drive.

The pair’s initial target of £1,000 was easily passed with £1,785 raised thanks to the generosity of 87 supporters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard said: “With everyone’s support and generosity we managed to raise a whopping £1,785.

“Our original target was £1,000 but we smashed that in around four days which completely caught us by surprise!

“We were overwhelmed by how fast the donations came in and how much people were giving – we had a few donations of £100 each which was amazing.

“We would like to thank each and everyone of you that kindly donated to the fundraiser.

“Your donations will have made a huge difference to all the children who would of woken up on Christmas morning to no presents at all.

“So a massive thank you to you all for your generosity.

“We’d also like to say a big thank you to all the musicians and singers involved in the project.

“They were Coz Cossins, Gary Denton, Sarah Molly, Jerome Remblance, Laura Mcmillan, Alan Hopwood, Joe White and Mark Holmes.