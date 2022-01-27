Pocklington Community Volunteers group appealing for people to assist with future emergency incidents

The Pocklington Community Group is appealing for people to join its volunteer database.

The Pocklington Community Volunteers group, which came to the fore during the Covid pandemic helping to deliver groceries and medicines to vulnerable people across the area, is hoping people will register with its local volunteer database.

Along with emergency incidents, the group would like to attract more residents who can give their time to a number of different community projects.

The new appeal has already paid dividends with more than 30 community minded people joining the group within the first 12 hours.

Zoë Hodgkin, at Pocklington Community Volunteers, said: “There are times when the community wants to pull together to support others.

“This can be incidents such as missing persons, severe weather incidents like flooding, snow etc, or other times when a large number of people helping can be of huge benefit but needs managing in a professional way.

“This is where we can call upon volunteer responders to work with emergency services and councils, etc.

“We are seeking members of the community to sign up to be notified of any incident requests where large numbers of people are called upon to support various incidents that occur within and around the town.

“These are specific one-off incidents where other organisations like emergency service, councils etc have asked for the assistance from those within the community.

“We also ask for community members to assist in other volunteering requests that are not specifically ‘incident’ related.

“There’s so much for you to get involved in to when you’re volunteering in our lovely community.

“To date we have supported assisting at community events, litter picking, supporting charity requests, assisting with parking at flu/covid clinics, organising community projects, helping at the People’s Pantry and much more.

“A general volunteer role is for anyone who just wants to be involved, it isn’t role specific, it more based on your availability.

“We do appreciate that individuals will not commit to every invite and that is fine – you will still be invited along and then its up to you to chose to sign up for that volunteer opportunity or not.

“If you are looking for specific opportunities rather than generic, these will be advertised for you to sign up to as they arise.

“As a Pocklington Community Support Volunteer you’ll get the chance to meet new people and make friends plus you’ll be part of an amazing team of volunteers.

“It would be ideal if you could volunteer on at least two requests per year. No special skills are needed as we’ll show you what to do for each request, the most important thing is that if you sign up to an opportunity, that you turn up as we are reliant on you for that day.

“If you have any experience or particular interest tell us, it may come in useful. It’s really easy to get your volunteering started. If you’re over 18 years old, just click on ‘Apply’ and get filling in your details!”

Go to tinyurl.com/3c3fpet5 to find out more via the community group’s portal.