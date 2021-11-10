Pocklington Friends of St Leonard’s Hospice group launches new fundraising calendar

The Pocklington Friends of St Leonard’s Hospice group has produced a 2022 calendar with beautiful scenes from the immediate area to raise funds for the charity.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 8:26 am
Pocklington Canal Swans by Alex McGregor, one of the images in the St Leonard’s Hospice calendar.

The theme of the calendar is Wildlife and Landscapes of Pocklington and Surrounding Villages, and the photographs were selected by Thixendale wildlife artist Robert E Fuller.

A spokesman siad: “The calendars are now available from all St Leonard’s Hospice shops, Langlands at Shiptonthorpe, Hunters Estate Agents, Danny’s newsagent, Celebrations, Allerthorpe Lakeland Park, Ginger Cow Everingham, Strongs Country Store, Mouse House Floral Design, Footloose, and the Boot and Slipper in Barmby Moor.”

Contact Sue on 07866 507498, Geoff on 07471 892935, or Richard on 07970 697317 for more details.

Winter Morning in Deepdale by Richard Webster.
Robert E FullerThixendale