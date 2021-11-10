Pocklington Friends of St Leonard’s Hospice group launches new fundraising calendar

Pocklington Canal Swans by Alex McGregor, one of the images in the St Leonard’s Hospice calendar.

The theme of the calendar is Wildlife and Landscapes of Pocklington and Surrounding Villages, and the photographs were selected by Thixendale wildlife artist Robert E Fuller.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman siad: “The calendars are now available from all St Leonard’s Hospice shops, Langlands at Shiptonthorpe, Hunters Estate Agents, Danny’s newsagent, Celebrations, Allerthorpe Lakeland Park, Ginger Cow Everingham, Strongs Country Store, Mouse House Floral Design, Footloose, and the Boot and Slipper in Barmby Moor.”

Contact Sue on 07866 507498, Geoff on 07471 892935, or Richard on 07970 697317 for more details.