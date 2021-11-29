Pocklington School students use recycled items to adorn entry at Christmas Tree Festival

Pocklington School pupils are taking part in this year’s Pocklington Christmas Tree Festival which is being held at All Saints Church.

By Phil Hutchinson
Monday, 29th November 2021, 10:17 am
Updated Monday, 29th November 2021, 10:39 am
Pocklington School students used recycled decorations to adorn their tree at the Pocklington Christmas Tree Festival.

Student members of the Eco-Committee designed a tree adorned entirely in recycled decorations.

A school spokesperson said: “The sudents from the School Eco Committee were very proud of their tree.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“They crafted stars, decorations and chains from old books and cardboard boxes and printed their own wrapping paper and cards with a linocut acorn design. Only the lights were new.”

The festival is very popular with residents and visitors alike, providing a delightful focus for people in the run up to Christmas.

All the trees have been decorated by local businesses and charities.