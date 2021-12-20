Pocklington volunteers provide Christmas meals cheer to 165 residents with a dinner and deliveries

Ben Rees, Andy Bowden and John-Paul Kelly set out with the first of 120 Christmas dinner deliveries.

In December 2019 PRITC, the rugby club’s charity arm, held its first community Christmas lunch in the rugby clubhouse.

Because of lockdown in 2020, the charity switched to making Christmas dinner home deliveries; and this year it did both – holding a clubhouse event on Friday then taking a festive meal to people’s own homes on Sunday lunchtime.

On Friday, PRITC served up a three course lunch for 45 in the Burnby Lane clubhouse.

Festivities from Friday afternoon’s Christmas Lunch.

Excellent yuletide entertainment followed thanks to members of the Red Sky Ukulele Band and The Forgotten Voices Choir and all those attending received a Christmas gift.

Anyone unable to attend on Friday, or those who preferred to stay in their own homes, were the recipients two days later. A team of volunteers packed 120 insulated boxes with another batch of Christmas dinners and handed them over to a fleet of delivery drivers who took the meal plus a card and gift to households across Pocklington and surrounding villages.

PRITC chairman Andy Bowden, said: “Friday was a brilliant afternoon, and though it was a major operation on Sunday, everything went like clockwork thanks to all our helpers and supporters. We’ve had loads of messages to say how grateful everyone is.”

More than 80 volunteers made the weekend happen, with some of the stream of individuals carrying out the dinner boxes being filmed for BBC TVs Look North news programme.

Jayne Cook and rugby club chairman Andy Winn set off with their delivery.

Everything was paid for by the charity’s own funds, plus generous donations in cash or kind from East Riding of Yorkshire Active Towns, KCOM, Wolflabs, Sainsbury’s, Laveracks, John Clappison, Wetwang Woodland Turkeys and TH Hobson Farms.

PRITC also runs a regular social meeting and refreshment in the rugby clubhouse on the last Friday afternoon of each month.