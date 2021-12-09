Pocklington’s Tribute Tradesmen cover classic Christmas song to raise funds for Cash for Kids cause

Andy Haywood and Richard Cole, The Tribute Tradesman, have covered ‘Do They Know it’s Christmas?’ for charity. Photo courtesy of Andy Nelson

Andy Hayward and Richard Cole make up a band called The Tribute Tradesmen and have covered ‘Do they know it’s Christmas?’ with local musicians and singers to support Cash for Kids.

They enlisted the help of Sarah Malloy, Jerome Remblance, Coz Cossins, Laura Mcmillan, Mark Holmes, Gary Denton, Will Watson and Alan Hopwood to complete the charity project.

The pair have created a crowdfunding page and set an initial target of £1,000.

However, they have smashed the total within five days and are hoping more people will support them.

Andy said: “We are a scaffolder and a decorator by trade from Pocklington who just love making music.

“We have both played in bands for years but with Covid and lockdowns in 2020 playing live has become pretty much impossible.

“We are raising money to support Cash for Kids so they can make a real difference to the lives of local children and young people this Christmas.

“All money raised stays in our area with a focus on alleviating poverty, supporting disability, and improving quality of life.

“Any amount you care to give to the cause is very much appreciated.”

Visit tinyurl.com/2p93v8ce to donate to the Cash for Kids campaign.

Go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PyF1z8kr38 to watch the charity song video.

Click here to donate funds