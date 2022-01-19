Pocklington’s Young People Count group launches photographic competition in memory of Tony Barker

The YPC base at Railway Street in Pocklington.

Mr Barker was very proactive during the formation of YPC at Railway Street.

There are two age categories in the competition: junior entries for 11-13 years and senior entries for 14-18 and in each section there is £100, £50 and £25 to be won.

The theme of the photo competition is ‘Celebrate Your Area’.

Final selection of the photographs will be made by a minimum of one YPC Trustees along with former Pocklington Post photographer Roger Pattison and Neil Barrett (Group Leader U3A Photographic Group). The competition will be judged anonymously.

Entry to the competition is free but entrants must live in Pocklington or the surrounding area.

People can submit three photographs ahead of the Saturday, April 30 deadline.

A spokesman for the competition said: “Images must be in landscape format only, in colour or black and white, and must be submitted as JPEG file attachments.

“Entries must contain the entrant’s name, home address, date of birth and contact telephone numbers and entrants may be asked to provide a high-resolution version of their winning image for publication.

“Submitted images should not have been excessively edited, for example so as to create an entirely artificial scene.”