Police appeal after teenage passenger dies following crash in Yorkshire
South Yorkshire Police said the 17-year-old was a passenger in the car which was involved in a crash on Myers Grove Lane in Stannington at around 11.13pm on Saturday (Nov 11).
The force said a black Fiat Grande Punto crashed and three occupants of the car were taken to hospital. However, on Wednesday (Nov 15) police said one of the passengers in the car – a 17-year-old boy – had since died despite the best efforts of medical staff.
Investigators are now appealing for members of the public who may have information or witnessed the crash to come forward, as well as anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area.
A statement said: “Following a serious collision in Sheffield last weekend (Saturday, November 11), we can confirm that a passenger of the car, a 17 year-old boy has since sadly died.
“We are now appealing for witnesses and those with dashcam footage or information to come forward and assist officers with their investigation.
"At 11.13pm we received reports of a road traffic collision involving a black Fiat Grande Punto on Myers Grove Lane in Stannington. Emergency services attended and three occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital.
“Despite the best efforts of medical staff, a passenger of the car, a 17-year-old boy, has since died.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1083 of November 11.