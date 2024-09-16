Police appeal for information after Yorkshire man Lee goes missing
Police are appealing for information about a man who has gone missing in Yorkshire.
South Yorkshire Police is trying to find a man - named only as Lee - who has not been seen since September 14 at around 7pm.
The force said the 51-year-old man was last seen on Thorne Road in Doncaster.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “We're asking for your help to find missing Lee.
“He is believed to be wearing jeans, black trainers and a dark coloured t-shirt.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 738 of September 15.
