Police appeal for information after Yorkshire man Lee goes missing

Police are appealing for information about a man who has gone missing in Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police is trying to find a man - named only as Lee - who has not been seen since September 14 at around 7pm.

The force said the 51-year-old man was last seen on Thorne Road in Doncaster.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “We're asking for your help to find missing Lee.

“He is believed to be wearing jeans, black trainers and a dark coloured t-shirt.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 738 of September 15.

