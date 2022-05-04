Police appeal to find two missing 13-year-old girls who haven't been seen for days

UPDATE: The girls were found safe and well on Wednesday (May 4)

Two young girls from Yorkshire who went missing at the weekend have not been seen or heard from since, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two 13-year-olds were last seen together on April 30 in City Road in Sheffield.

Shawna and Brooke have not been seen since the weekend

South Yorkshire Police said the girls, named Shawna and Brooke, are believed to be together.

They have not been seen or heard from since Saturday, and the force said it is "growing increasingly concerned for their welfare".

The pair are known to spend time in the Woodthorpe and Manor areas of the city.

An appeal from police said: "Shawna is described as white with a slim build and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket and dark blue tracksuit bottoms.

"Brooke is described as white with a medium build and dark shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a cream t-shirt, a black hooded top and white trainers.

"Have you seen them? Do you think you know where they could be?"