Missing girl Scarborough: Police confirm eight-year-old Gracie found 'safe and well'
Police have confirmed that an eight-year-old girl reported missing in Scarborough has been found ‘safe and well’.
An urgent appeal was issued after the girl, named only as Gracie by North Yorkshire Police, was last seen by her family at home at 10.30am this morning (Apr 6).
She was reported missing 30 minutes later and extensive investigations were carried out by police as they tried to track her down.
A statement by the force, issued shortly after 4pm today, said: “Great news folks, the eight-year-old girl reported missing in Scarborough on Sunday morning has been found safe and well in the town.
