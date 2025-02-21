North Yorkshire Police has renewed their appeal in the search for a 91-year-old York man who has been missing for a week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fraser Tuddenham, 91, from the Huntington area of York, was last seen on Friday (Feb 14).

Mr Tuddenham’s car, a Peugeot 208, was recovered in Strensall Common car park which has been the focus of where the main search activity is taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 91-year-old is described as around 5ft 8ins tall, light build, with white hair.

Police believe Mr Tuddenham was wearing his black coat and dark grey hat - the same as in the picture.

They also believe he had a walking stick with him.

Fraser Tuddenham

Police have said extensive resources have been allocated in the search which has included the use of the police helicopter (NPAS), police drones, police search officers and the police underwater search team.

Officers have also been assisted by Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Ben Hutchinson from North Yorkshire Police said: Since Fraser was reported missing to us, we have had officers working tirelessly to try and locate him.

“I would urge anyone who is out walking in the Strensall Common area today or this weekend to be vigilant and to report significant information on 999 and anything else on 101.

“Fraser’s family are understandably extremely concerned for his welfare and we are doing all that we can to support them at this difficult time as well as keep them updated on our daily searches.