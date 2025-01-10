Police have renewed their urgent appeal to locate a missing man from Beverley, who was last seen on Monday, December 30.

Richard Mason, 55, was last seen on CCTV heading north along the banks of the River Hull, opposite the Crown and Anchor pub in Tickton, going in the direction of High Eske nature reserve at 09:37am on 30 December, police said.

The former firefighter was described as 6ft (1.8m) tall with dark brown hair, a bushy beard and is believed to be wearing a tan coat, dark denim trousers with a dark hat.

Humberside Police has asked for anyone who was on the banks of the River Hull opposite the Crown and Anchor pub in Tickton between 09:30am and 1:30pm on the day of his disappearance to get in touch.

Richard was last seen walking across Molescroft Pavilion just after 9am on the morning of his disappearance.

Richard Mason has been missing since December 30 | Humberside Police

It is believed he then walked on Hull Bridge Road before heading east towards the Crown and Anchor pub, Humberside Police has said.

He was later seen on CCTV heading north along the banks of the river Hull in the direction of High Eske nature reserve at 9.37am.

This is the last confirmed sighting of him.

Richard has now been missing for more than a week and in that time police have been searching for the missing man support from specialist trained search officers, scent dogs and the Underwater Search unit, to try and trace Richard’s next steps.

Missing person’s lead, Chief Inspector Owen Stafford from our Locate Team said: “As part of this line of enquiry, we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been on the river banks, opposite to the Crown and Anchor pub, either on foot, by boat or any other form of transport between 9.30am – 1.30pm, around the time Richard was last seen. The what3words location for his last sighting are later.huddling.contacts.

“I would also urge anyone who may have a boat moored in this area and has any CCTV that could assist with our enquiries to please get in touch, as well as checking outbuildings and any other covered areas that Richard may have taken shelter in.

“We have specialist teams again out today carrying out searches and we continue to work closely with Humberside Fire and Rescue and other partnering agencies.”

Chief Inspector Stafford added his thanks to members of the public for their “continued support and assistance in our search to locate Richard and to everyone who has come forward with information”.